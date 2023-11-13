Monday News for November 13, 2023

10 days till Thanksgiving

41 shopping days till Christmas

At the Box Office…

“The Marvels’ #1 in its opening weekend in theaters.

‘Journey to Bethlehem’ settling into #7 after its open weekend in theaters.

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/journey-to-bethlehem-2023/

Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free “thank you” meal at area Golden Corral locations TONIGHT (Nov 13) from 5 p.m. until closing time.

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Some new factors may make it easier for more people to sign up for coverage. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

Update in the Middle East

Entering a sixth week, Israel continues its advance into Gaza.

*GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie promised on Sunday to tell Americans of the devastation he saw in Israel after a weekend trip to Israel.

GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott (senator from South Carolina)

has dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/12/politics/chris-christie-israel-visit-hamas-war/index.html

House lawmakers are working against the clock to avoid a government shutdown before Friday’s funding deadline.

Traffic nightmare in LA?

Commuters in Los Angeles have been warned of significant travel headaches after a major fire over the weekend forced the indefinite closure of a downtown portion of I-10. More than 300,000 vehicles travel through that section of I-10 every day!!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/13/us/i-10-freeway-la-fire-closure-monday/index.html

AAA: More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel over Thanksgiving and the vast majority will be driving.

‘Burn Ban’ has expanded to over 30 counties in western North Carolina.

All open burns, including leaf burning and campfires, are now banned due to an increased fire danger. https://www.wcnc.com/article/weather/burn-ban-expands-charlotte-north-carolina-fires/275

Friday Night High School Football https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

State Playoffs (round 2 winners from Friday night (Nov 10)

Oak Grove, Mt Tabor, Thomasville, Mt Airy, North Rowan and Dudley

More than 800 people participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Winston-Salem held on November 4th at Truist Stadium (where the DASH play).

Participants raised more than $230,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

-‘Just Keep Swimming’ was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising over $24,000.

-Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Sticht Center for Healthy Aging & Alzheimer’s Prevention raised over $10,000…

Over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

In North Carolina alone, there are 180,000 people living with the disease and over 360,000 caregivers…

*Donations are still being accepted (through the end of December).

act.alz.org/WinstonSalem

Wheel-of-Fortune: Davidson County ‘relatives’ will appear on Tuesday (Nov 14).

After three rounds of auditions via Zoom, Bradley Essick (a service advisor at Parkway Ford in Lexington) and his brother-in-law, Daniel Parker (a P.E. teacher at Northwest Elementary) were chosen to play ‘Wheel-of-Fortune’.

The Arcadia residents (along with their wives) travelled to the “Wheel of Fortune” studio in Culver City, California, back in September for a special “Home for the Holidays” episode featuring relatives.

You can watch Bradley Essick and his brother-in-law Daniel Parker (both from Arcadia) on a special episode of “Wheel of Fortune” called Home for the Holidays set to air this Tuesday evening (7pm) on WFMY News 2 (CBS).

NOTE: Each year, about 1 million people audition to be on “Wheel of Fortune,” they were told, and only about 600 people make it.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/davidson-county-relatives-will-be-on-wheel-of-fortune-nov-14/articlee

American Red Cross: Donors of all blood types are urgently needed.

Local Blood drives this week…

Monday (Nov 13)

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Fall Creek Elementary School in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Tuesday (Nov 14)

Davidson Davie Community College (Smith Health Sciences Building) in Thomasville = 9am-1pm

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30pm – 7pm

Hillsdale Church in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Jersey Baptist Church in Linwood (south of Lexington) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday (Nov 15)

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Sheets Christian School in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Thursday (Nov 16)

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

FREE OIL CHANGE. Throughout the month of November, all Thomas Tire locations in North Carolina are offering a free oil change if you come in with 20 non-perishable items for donation. For the past 12 years, Thomas Tire & Automotive has been getting back to their community in their annual Food for Oil campaign.

*Thomas Tire is a North Carolina-based company.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/free-oil-change-with-donation/83