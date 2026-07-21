Tuesday News July 21, 2026

The Dog Days of Summer continue through August 11.

Operation Fan: Heat Relief. Forsyth County DSS is distributing FREE electric box fans to eligible residents in need as part of Operation Fan Heat Relief. Call 336-703-3501

*Fans will be distributed while supplies last. https://forsyth.cc/heat-relief

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 801 = 1pm – 5:30pm

Covenant UMC, Skeet Club Road in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Clemmons First Baptist Church = 2pm – 6pm

Summerfield Fire Department = 2pm – 6:30pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Experts are still investigating what is causing that multistate outbreak of the “explosive diarrhea” parasite cyclospora. What to do? Wash hands + wash fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

Symptoms and additional info about the nationwide ‘stomach bug’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.newsweek.com/taylor-farms-says-fda-has-apologized-over-false-positive-cyclospora-test-12216498?utm_

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is ‘FULL”. So, the Shelter is offering adoptions of dogs and cats for just $5 dollars (normally $125). Call 336-703-2480

Check out the cute photos of available dogs and cats at https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

*Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/pets/article_

Vote for 5. Five, 12-foot-tall yellow dandelion bouquet sculptures (similar to the bouquet on the Church Street bridge over Salem Parkway in downtown Winston-Salem) will be placed in neighborhoods across the city. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission (PAC) needs your help selecting the five locations where the bouquet sculptures will be installed. From the seven options below, please choose your top five locations Vote now through this Friday, July 24: https://www.cityofws.org/3686/Dandelions

‘Coffee with a Cop’ event this Wednesday morning (9am – 11am)

at The Coffee Mill in Lewisville

Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office and the NC State Highway Patrol

-Honest conversations making our community stronger!

*The Coffee Mill is located at 6275 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.

Special thanks to Pastor Benny with Unity Baptist for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about their Back-to-School Fun Fest happening this Saturday!!

10am – 1pm at Unity Baptist Church (145 Fishel Road in Winston-Salem).

FREE school supplies while they last.

Free vision screening

Free food (Hotdogs, Lemonade and Freeze Pops).

Family fun time! Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine.

Gas prices have jumped back up to $4 dollars a gallon for that nationwide average. https://apnews.com/article/gas-prices-iran-war-4-gallon-4b82825734ec3ded192351e53a4be69e

*Statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.71, according to AAA.

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Gulf.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are up along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/19/weather/tropical-storm-bertha-depression-climate

Arigato Japanese Steak and Seafood House on S Stratford Road is expected to be back open today ‘with limited seating’ after a portion of their ceiling collapsed Sunday afternoon. EMS treated four people at the scene. Two of those individuals were sent to Forsyth Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

https://abc45.com/news/local/arigato-japanese-steak-seafood-house-remains-closed-after-partial-ceiling-collapse

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Sample ballot for upcoming election in November.

Your Election Day polling place (you can Early Vote in YOUR county of residence)

Get More Information

Updating your Voter Registration

Ways to Register

…and Photo ID requirement https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

As heard on the Morning Show…

Drinking up to five cups of caffeinated coffee a day is safe for most adults, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association.

Good News: Regular coffee consumption may be linked to a lower risk of stroke, diabetes and heart failure. For decades, doctors frequently advised people with heart issues to avoid stimulants. However, this comprehensive review marks a major shift by distinguishing between natural coffee beans and synthetic caffeine.

*The report was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

https://abcnews.com/US/5-cups-coffee-day-potentially-lower-heart-disease/story?