Wednesday News July 22, 2026

Flood Watch in effect through Thursday evening. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Cyclospora cases in North Carolina have risen to more than 500 statewide (as of Monday), as the cause of the growing outbreak still remains a mystery.

State health officials hosted a virtual media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Symptoms include prolonged diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and fatigue.

Make sure to wash your hands frequently. Also wash fresh produce thoroughly.

The latest on that nasty ‘stomach bug’ that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has now spread across 34 states including North Carolina.

https://ncnewsline.com/2026/07/21/cyclosporiasis-outbreak-surpasses-560-cases-in-north-carolina/

Update on Tropical Storm Bertha in the Gulf

Bertha has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and will graze the southeast Louisiana coastline on Wednesday while moving west toward Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Moisture from Bertha will also help fuel a more serious flooding rain threat to North Carolina – hundreds of miles away – through the end of the week.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are up along the Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas.

www.usatoday.com/story/news/weather/2026/07/22/tropical-storm-bertha-forecast-updates-location–live/90994309007/

The US State Department is urging Americans traveling abroad to exercise increased caution worldwide especially in the Middle East. Americans who are currently traveling or living abroad should enroll at step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and should monitor breaking news. https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/

A 19-year-old thrift shopper paid just $3 dollars for what turned out to be Wilt Chamberlain’s warm-up jacket from the 1972 NBA Finals where the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks. Quinn Brown had been eyeing a massive bin of clothes at a Goodwill store outside Portland in January when he saw someone toss a Lakers jacket with Chamberlain’s name on it back on the pile. Quinn, who resells used clothes online, quickly grabbed it. After being authenticated, the jacket was auctioned by Sotheby’s this week…and sold for nearly $90,000 dollars.

Not bad for a $3-dollar investment!

*What item have you bought at a ‘steal’ while shopping at a thrift store…??

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/wilt-chamberlain-lakers-jacket-found-teen-thrift-store-fetches-89000-rcna588673

Canadian worship leader and songwriter Brian Doerksen (DIRK – sen) passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at his family home, surrounded by those he loved most. For more than three decades, Brian quietly helped shape modern worship through songs including Come, Now Is the Time to Worship and Refiner’s Fire (Purify My Heart) which sprang out of the Vineyard movement in the 1980s and 1990s…

Brian’s passion was always the same—to point people to Jesus.

*Please continue to lift up the Doerksen family. www.hisair.net/worship-leader-brian-doerksen-has-passed/

“(the) time has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and in truth, for the Father is seeking such as these to worship Him”

– John 4:23 Berean Standard Bible

Whether you are going away for a weekend or a week, pack light.

Practice this 5-4-3-2-1 packing method and you’ll streamline your process, reduce stress, and have plenty of outfit options at your destination.

5- pairs of socks + underwear

4- tops

3- bottoms (pants/shorts)

2 – pairs of shoes

1 – one hat and accessory

Packing light is as simple as ‘5-4-3-2-1’. Happy packing—and happy travels!

https://www.southernliving.com/5-4-3-2-1-packing-method-11688372

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a U.S. soldier killed Sunday in Iraq, was a 30-year-old father from North Carolina who had served for nearly a decade, according to the military.

Swinton leaves behind a wife, a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

Seventeen U.S. service members have died in the conflict with Iran since February.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/07/21/dept–of-war-identifies-fort-bragg-soldier-killed-in-jordan

Gas prices have jumped to over $4 dollars a gallon for that nationwide average. https://apnews.com/article/gas-prices-iran-war-4-gallon-4b82825734ec3ded192351e53a4be69e

AAA: Statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.79 (WED)

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is ‘FULL”. So, the Shelter is offering adoptions of dogs and cats for just $5 dollars (normally $125). Call 336-703-2480

Check out the cute photos of available dogs and cats at https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

*Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/pets/article_

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Sample ballot for upcoming election in November.

Your Election Day polling place (you can Early Vote in YOUR county of residence)

Get More Information

Updating your Voter Registration

Ways to Register

…and Photo ID requirement https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/