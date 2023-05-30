This summer…WBFJ wants to know: WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU?
Whether your summer travels take you around the world, down the road or across the street – a simple postcard from your destination can put you on the road to winning.
When you head out on vacation, just drop a postcard in the mail to:
WBFJ
Attn: Where In The World Are You
1249 Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
(be sure to include a phone # AND email address so that we can contact you)
Throughout the summer, we’ll pick winning families to enjoy an end of summer celebration hosted by WinMock @ Kinderton. including a dinner from PROVIDENCE CATERING and private concert featuring a WBFJ Artist.