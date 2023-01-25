WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home

wbfj-verne
January 25, 2023

“Tremendous opportunity to share Jesus” to our culture.

Reality: Since 2000, the number of practicing Christians in the U.S. has nearly dropped in half. The Church in the U.S. has seen a dramatic shift within the last ten years including a decline in attendance and the rise of “religious nones”.

 BUT, a recent Barna study shows that a majority (nearly 75%) of adults still have the desire to ‘grow spiritually’ and close to half (+40%) of people are “more open” to God. Large numbers of people say they believe in “God” or “a higher power” and nearly half say they are “more open” to God today than before the pandemic.

According to this recent Barna study, overwhelmingly, Christian teens today say that Jesus still matters to them!

More than 80% of Gen Z and Millennials believe a supernatural dimension exists.  And while “supernatural” doesn’t always mean faith or Christian-based, it does mean that the church has a clean slate, according to David Kinnaman, CEO of Barna

“The teens in our study are not jaded or cynical. Today’s teens are confronting the church with something that I think we haven’t seen before—a kind of blank slate; a chance to imagine a different future.”

“In a culture that has generally downgraded the reputation of Christians and all but dismiss Sunday worship attendance and other church-related activities, teens remain refreshingly open to Jesus as an influence in their lives…”                                                               -David Kinnaman, CEO of Barna

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/january/refreshingly-open-to-jesus-barna-study-reveals-tremendous-new-opportunity-for-the-church

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 25, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
January 24, 2023

Tuesday News: Jan 24, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 24, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
January 23, 2023

IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23)

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

S@5: ‘Compassion in Action’: Pro Life mission in 2023

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.