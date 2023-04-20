Aretto: The new ‘expandable’ kid’s shoe

WHAT'S NEW
wbfj-verne
April 20, 2023

Toddler to teenager: Kids will go through at least 15 pairs of shoes by age 13.  The common problem: While feet grow, kid’s shoes do not.

An Indian entrepreneur has designed a line of ‘kids shoes’ called ‘Aretto’ that slowly uncurl’s (or grows) as a child grows.

“Between zero and three years of age, children’s feet size changes every three months, and you need roughly 15 sizes between zero and nine years old, before attaining final foot size at 13 years.  This design helps to solve the problem and reducing unnecessary manufacturing waste.

The shoes with the 3-fold purpose of durability, flexibility, and washability are priced between $22 – $31 are available internationally at https://wearetto.com/

www.goodnewsnetwork.org/entrepreneur-designs-shoes-that-expand-as-children-grow-building-great-business-watch/

 

 

