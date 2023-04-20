WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Do you know your ‘full retirement age’?

Do you know your ‘full retirement age’?

wbfj-verne
April 20, 2023

Your FRA (or full retirement age) is the age at which you’ll receive the entire social security benefit amount you qualify for, based on your earnings and work history.

Your exact FRA will depend on your birth year, but usually between ages 66 and 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67 years old.

NOTE: The average person could be missing out on roughly $5,400 per year in benefits as a result of not fully understanding how their FRA works.

If you claim before your FRA (as early as age 62), your benefit amount will be reduced. By waiting until after your FRA to file, though, you’ll collect a bonus each month on top of your full benefit amount.

Learn more…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/retirement/2023/04/16/social-security-mistake-could-cost-you/70114141007/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 20, 2023

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 20, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 20, 2023

Facebook ‘settlement’ sign up

wbfj-verne
April 20, 2023

Aretto: The new ‘expandable’ kid’s shoe

wbfj-verne
April 20, 2023

Thursday News: April 20, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 20, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.