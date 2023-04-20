Do you know your ‘full retirement age’?

Your FRA (or full retirement age) is the age at which you’ll receive the entire social security benefit amount you qualify for, based on your earnings and work history.

Your exact FRA will depend on your birth year, but usually between ages 66 and 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67 years old.

NOTE: The average person could be missing out on roughly $5,400 per year in benefits as a result of not fully understanding how their FRA works.

If you claim before your FRA (as early as age 62), your benefit amount will be reduced. By waiting until after your FRA to file, though, you’ll collect a bonus each month on top of your full benefit amount.

Learn more…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/retirement/2023/04/16/social-security-mistake-could-cost-you/70114141007/