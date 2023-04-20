Facebook ‘settlement’ sign up

WHAT'S NEW
April 20, 2023

Facebook users who had an active account between May 2007 and December 2022 can now ‘apply for a share’ of the company’s $725 million dollar settlement reached in a major data privacy scandal.

The claim form can be filled out online or printed and submitted by mail. The form takes only a few minutes to complete and must be submitted by August 25 to be included as part of the settlement. It’s not yet clear how much each settlement payment will be.

Note: Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed last year to the amount to settle a long-standing class action lawsuit accusing it of allowing Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private user information and misleading users about its privacy practices.  https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/19/tech/facebook-cambridge-analytica-settlement-application/index.html

