David’s Bridal bankruptcy (what does this mean for you?)

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy (again) for the second time in five years.

The wedding retailer will be laying off thousands (9,326) employees over the next four months.

NOTE: Orders will still be fulfilled as stores will remain open and the David’s Bridal website will still be available. Additionally, gift cards, their rewards program as well as returns and exchanges will also be honored.

https://www.npr.org/2023/04/18/1170576740/davids-bridal-bankruptcy-layoffs

Sign of the inflation times? Party City, Tuesday Morning and mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond is also on bankruptcy watch and is closing hundreds of stores.