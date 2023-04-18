WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home David’s Bridal bankruptcy (what does this mean for you?)

David’s Bridal bankruptcy (what does this mean for you?)

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2023

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy (again) for the second time in five years.

The wedding retailer will be laying off thousands (9,326) employees over the next four months.

NOTE: Orders will still be fulfilled as stores will remain open and the David’s Bridal website will still be available. Additionally, gift cards, their rewards program as well as returns and exchanges will also be honored.

https://www.npr.org/2023/04/18/1170576740/davids-bridal-bankruptcy-layoffs

Sign of the inflation times? Party City, Tuesday Morning and mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond is also on bankruptcy watch and is closing hundreds of stores.

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News: April 18, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2023

U-Pick Strawberries (local)

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2023

Tax Day Deals and Discounts (April 18, 2023)

wbfj-verne
April 18, 2023

National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

wbfj-verne
April 17, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 17, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.