National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

One in four Americans volunteer. They volunteer an average of 52 hours a year.

Women are more likely than men to volunteer.

Most volunteers in the States are between 35 and 44 years old.

Baby Boomers are more likely to be volunteers than any other generation.

Almost 75% of Americans think that volunteering will be more important after the pandemic.

Over 1 billion people volunteer worldwide.

One surprising benefit of volunteering is that it can assist in job-hunting. Volunteers who’ve been unemployed are 27% more likely to find work.

This statistic applies regardless of age, location, ethnicity, or the current job market. Resume statistics indicate that 91% of recruiters value soft skills as much as hard skills, and volunteering is an excellent way to develop soft skills in a real-world environment.

Revealing trends in volunteering (post pandemic).

*Volunteering trends are changing with ‘more people volunteering but for less hours and shorter lengths of time’.

*People are motivated to work with older adults for both personal benefit (e.g. improvement of resume, gaining new skills) and to help others.

*Volunteers who feel valued, acknowledged and appreciated by being told they are making a difference are more likely to continue to volunteer.

