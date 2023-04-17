WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

wbfj-verne
April 17, 2023

Volunteer stats…

One in four Americans volunteer. They volunteer an average of 52 hours a year.

Women are more likely than men to volunteer.

Most volunteers in the States are between 35 and 44 years old.

Baby Boomers are more likely to be volunteers than any other generation.

Almost 75% of Americans think that volunteering will be more important after the pandemic.

People in the US spend volunteering

Over 1 billion people volunteer worldwide.

https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/

 

Unemployed volunteers

One surprising benefit of volunteering is that it can assist in job-hunting. Volunteers who’ve been unemployed are 27% more likely to find work.

This statistic applies regardless of age, location, ethnicity, or the current job market. Resume statistics indicate that 91% of recruiters value soft skills as much as hard skills, and volunteering is an excellent way to develop soft skills in a real-world environment.

https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/

 

Revealing trends in volunteering (post pandemic).

*Volunteering trends are changing with ‘more people volunteering but for less hours and shorter lengths of time’.

*People are motivated to work with older adults for both personal benefit (e.g. improvement of resume, gaining new skills) and to help others.

*Volunteers who feel valued, acknowledged and appreciated by being told they are making a difference are more likely to continue to volunteer.

https://chorus.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Chorus-Volunteering-Trends-Report-Executive-Summary.pdf

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

U-Pick Strawberries (local)

wbfj-verne
April 17, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 17, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 17, 2023

Monday News: April 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
April 17, 2023

SUN@5: Exodus Ministries

wbfj-verne
April 15, 2023

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
April 14, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.