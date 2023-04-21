Friday News: April 21, 2023

Tree pollen in the HIGH range. Grass +weed pollen in the MODERATE range for Friday.

Welcome! High Point ‘Spring Home Furnishings’ Market (Sat – Wed) happening April 22-26, 2023 www.highpointmarket.org/

Ikea announces $2 billion expansion in the US

The retailer is making its biggest-ever investment in a single country with several new stores set to open in the US over the next three years.

The exact locations of the new US stores have not yet been decided.

Founded in Sweden in 1943, Ikea is the world’s largest furniture retailer, with presence in 31 countries. https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/business/ikea-us-2b-expansion/index.html

It’s time to ‘spring clean your medicine cabinet’

You can drop off your expired, unused or unwanted medications during a special drive thru ‘medicine drop’ at Bolton Elementary School parking lot

in Winston-Salem (this Saturday, April 22) from 10am till 2pm.

The drive-thru event hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Depart and Inmar Intelligence.

All part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

It’s National VOLUNTEER Week (April 16-22, 2023)

One in four Americans volunteer.

Most volunteers in the US are between 35 and 44 years old.

Women are more likely to volunteer than men.

https://teamstage.io/volunteering-statistics/

Calling all ‘Kyles’?

Kyle, Texas is sending out an open invitation to all “Kyles” to attend the “Gathering of the Kyles” during the town’s annual “Kyle Fair” in May! Organizers are trying to get enough ‘Kyles’ to show up to break a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same name! The “Kyle” gathering will take place on Sunday, May 21 at 4pm at the tail end of the Kyle Fair. Calling ALL Kyles!!!

https://www.insider.com/texas-city-kyles-fair-break-guinness-world-record-2023-4#

Facebook users: If you had an active Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022 can now ‘apply for a share’ of Meta’s $725 million-dollar pay-out in a class action lawsuit settlement. A claim form can be filled out online or printed and submitted by mail. The form takes only a few minutes to complete and must be submitted by August 25 to be included as part of the settlement.

Note: It’s not yet clear how much each settlement payment will be.

https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim

*Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed last year to settle a long-standing class action lawsuit accusing the social media company of allowing third parties to access private user information and misleading users about its privacy practices.

FYI: Meta is the parent company of Facebook.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/19/tech/facebook-cambridge-analytica-settlement-application/index.html

Sheetz has lowering the price of its E-85 (flex fuel) to $1.85 per gallon thru the end of April (midnight April 30). Not sure if you can use E-85 flex fuel?

Check to see if your gas cap is ‘yellow’ or maybe a sticker that suggests ‘flex-fuel’ compatible. We have an ‘online tool’ to help, based on your make of vehicle, on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://pearsonfuels.com/flex-fuel-car-check/

Saturday is “In God We Trust” day

On April 22, 1864, US Congress passed an act allowing for “In God We Trust” to begin appearing on U.S. coins. In 1956, “In God We Trust” became the official national motto of the United States. Then President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the legislation into law (which also stated that the motto must appear on all US currency – both coin and paper money!). Check your coins: The ultimate coin to find would be a 1864 two-cent piece, which was the first coin made by the U.S. Mint with “In God We Trust” on it.

*Likely worth a ‘pretty penny’ …or more!

https://www.checkiday.com/0c8469c2fa54ff54c3424bb099978d17/in-god-we-trust-day