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Avoiding Cyclospora, the ‘explosive diarrhea’ food born parasite

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2026

A nasty ‘stomach bug’ that causes debilitating diarrhea, cramps and bloating has now spread across 34 states including North Carolina.

*Wash hands constantly.

*Wash / scrub fresh produce (berries, herbs and veggies) thoroughly!!

 

Avoiding Cyclospora, the ‘explosive diarrhea’ food born parasite.

The CDC recommends washing (even scrubbing) fresh produce under clean running water before eating because the parasite sits on the outer surfaces.

Products labeled “pre-washed” don’t guarantee their safety, according to the department. Cooking food is the only way to kill the parasite before eating it

There’s no evidence that soaking food or dousing it with vinegar or commercial vegetable washes is enough to get rid of them.

https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/blog/2026/07/14/cyclosporiasis-north-carolina-what-it-and-how-stay-safe

 

Cyclosporiasis (SIGH-kloh- spuh- RYE-uh-sus) is a foodborne illness caused by cyclospora, a microscopic parasite.

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