WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ Wednesday Word

WBFJ Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 22, 2026

Deuteronomy 32:30 refers to the Scriptural Fact that – “One puts a Thousand to Flight… while Two puts TEN Thousand to Flight!”

 

In Matthew 19:6, JESUS refers to Another Scriptural Fact that “…When a Man and a Woman become Husband and Wife, they are No Longer Two—but One!”

 

And in the Chapter Before, Matthew 18:19, JESUS states a Third Scriptural Fact“…If Two of you shall Agree on Earth as touching Anything that they shall Ask, it Shall be Done for them of MY FATHER which is in Heaven.”

 

If This were a Recipe, we might say something like… “Put these Three Ingredients Together and you will have _______!” – — In THIS Case, we have the “Recipe” for one of the Most Powerful Spiritual Weapons in All of GODS WORD:

 

The POWER of AGREEMENT!

 

Amos 3:3 says – Can Two Walk Together UNLESS They are AGREED?”

 

We live in a Time where Disunity has become All Too Familiar. – — It’s just Not Like it Used to be.  Perhaps you recall the saying – “We Shall AGREE to DISAGREE!”

While that may Sound like a Peaceful Settlement, it really establishes Nothing in the Pursuit of True Peace.  And No Wonder… Because TRUE PEACE Doesn’t Come through a Man-Written Document or even a Court-Appointed Contract.

 

TRUE PEACE Comes ONLY through the Presence and Anointing of the HEAVENLY THREE that ALWAYS AGREE and are Wholly and Righteously ONE – GOD the FATHER – GOD the SON – and GOD the HOLY SPIRIT – THE THREE IN ONE!!!

 

Question IS… Do YOU AGREEWITH the THREE IN ONE???

 

TRACY

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

Thursday News July 23, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

WBFJ @ UNITY BAPTIST: BACK-TO-SCHOOL FUN FEST

wdecker_wbfj
July 23, 2026

Avoiding Cyclospora, the ‘explosive diarrhea’ food born parasite

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026

Financial Roadmap (Keith Hiatt)

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026

Wednesday News July 22, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.