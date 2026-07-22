WBFJ Wednesday Word

Deuteronomy 32:30 refers to the Scriptural Fact that – “One puts a Thousand to Flight… while Two puts TEN Thousand to Flight!”

In Matthew 19:6, JESUS refers to Another Scriptural Fact that “…When a Man and a Woman become Husband and Wife, they are No Longer Two—but One!”

And in the Chapter Before, Matthew 18:19, JESUS states a Third Scriptural Fact – “…If Two of you shall Agree on Earth as touching Anything that they shall Ask, it Shall be Done for them of MY FATHER which is in Heaven.”

If This were a Recipe, we might say something like… “Put these Three Ingredients Together and you will have _______!” – — In THIS Case, we have the “Recipe” for one of the Most Powerful Spiritual Weapons in All of GODS WORD:

The POWER of AGREEMENT!

Amos 3:3 says – “Can Two Walk Together UNLESS They are AGREED?”

We live in a Time where Disunity has become All Too Familiar. – — It’s just Not Like it Used to be. Perhaps you recall the saying – “We Shall AGREE to DISAGREE!” –

While that may Sound like a Peaceful Settlement, it really establishes Nothing in the Pursuit of True Peace. And No Wonder… Because TRUE PEACE Doesn’t Come through a Man-Written Document or even a Court-Appointed Contract.

TRUE PEACE Comes ONLY through the Presence and Anointing of the HEAVENLY THREE that ALWAYS AGREE and are Wholly and Righteously ONE – GOD the FATHER – GOD the SON – and GOD the HOLY SPIRIT – THE THREE IN ONE!!!

Question IS… Do YOU AGREE… WITH the THREE IN ONE???

TRACY