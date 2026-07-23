Thursday News July 23, 2026

Flood Watch continues for Forsyth and Guilford

Nashville to Norfolk: Tropical moisture from Bertha is sending waves of rain into North Carolina.

Over 5 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the Piedmont Triad overnight. *How much of rain has fallen in your community??

Please DO NOT drive through flooded areas…

Six inches of moving water can knock you down

One foot of water can sweep your vehicle away.

Flash floods are the #1 cause of weather-related deaths in the US.

National Weather Service http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Thousands without power this morning as of 11am…

Davidson, Davie, Rowan and Guilford. https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

Traffic alerts: Dangerous road conditions

(Kernersville) Watkins Ford Road is covered in 2” of mud due to a construction area that has flooded overnight.

(Forsyth County) Mineral Springs Fire Dept reporting a road closure.

Red Bank Road at Old School House Road is CLOSED due to a large tree in roadway with power lines down.

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Thursday, July 23…

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Governor Josh Stein has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Friday, July 24 in honor of 1st Lt. Tyler Feehan and Sgt. Michael Swinton, two Fort Bragg soldiers who died recently while serving on active duty in the Middle East. https://www.doa.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2026/07/22/lowering-us-and-nc-flags-half-staff-honor-1st-lt-tyler-feehan-and-sgt-michael-swinton-fort-bragg

Headline of the morning…

‘Cut the number of choices you make each day. Your brain will thank you’

Experts suggest that we become paralyzed by too many choices…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/cut-the-number-of-choices-you-make-each-day-your-brain-will-thank-you-health-relaxation/73176388

Today (July 23) is…Vanilla Ice Cream day 😊

*What flavor of vanilla is your ‘go to’??

Our verse of the day from Galatians 6…

“Don’t get tired of helping others. We should help people whenever we can, especially if they are followers of the Lord. Galatians 6:9-10

Cyclospora cases in North Carolina have risen to more than 500 statewide as the cause of the growing outbreak still remains a mystery, as of Monday, July 20.

State health officials hosted a virtual media briefing earlier in the week.

Myth: You can catch it directly from an infected person.

Fact: Cyclospora does not spread person-to-person. The parasite needs days or weeks in the environment (such as in contaminated water or soil) after being shed before it can infect someone else.

Great information from the NC State Health Department on the News Blog.

Cyclosporiasis: What it is and How to Stay Safe

https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/blog/2026/07/14/cyclosporiasis-north-carolina-what-it-and-how-stay-safe

Top safety tips: Navigating the latest Cyclospora Outbreak

https://www.wxii12.com/article/what-kills-cyclospora-produce-safety/73193208

Gas prices have jumped to over $4 dollars a gallon for that nationwide average. https://apnews.com/article/gas-prices-iran-war-4-gallon-4b82825734ec3ded192351e53a4be69e

AAA: Statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.81 (Thurs)

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is ‘FULL”. So, the Shelter is offering adoptions of dogs and cats for just $5 dollars (normally $125). Call 336-703-2480

Check out the cute photos of available dogs and cats at https://forsyth.cc/animalshelter/

*Forsyth County Animal Shelter is located at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/pets/article_

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Sample ballot for upcoming election in November.

Your Election Day polling place (you can Early Vote in YOUR county of residence)

Get More Information

Updating your Voter Registration

Ways to Register

…and Photo ID requirement https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/