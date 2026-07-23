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Home Programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth

Programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

Forsyth County Social Services has two programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth.

 

Crisis Intervention Program (or CIP)

CIP funds through this Federal program are available year around to assist qualified individuals with heating or cooling bills ($600 max).

 

Emergency Assistance Program

You must have a verified ‘crisis’ that makes it to pay for rent (mortgage) or utilities. This is a ONE time payout over a 12 month period.

(Up to $1,200 for rent.  Up to $600 for utilities. Or up to $1,200 for both rent + utilities).

*Call or come in person to apply.

Call 336-703-3800 or click https://epass.nc.gov/

 

Thanks to Susan Pomp, Eligibility Supervisor with Forsyth County Social Services, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about these important programs!

*As heard on WBFJ (Thursday, July 23, 2026)

Listen to our conversation…

 

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