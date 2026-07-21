FOR KING & COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY is bringing its beloved A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS tour to First Horizon Coliseum on Nov. 22, 2026, delivering an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling and celebration

Tickets for the Greensboro performance at First Horizon Coliseum on Nov. 22, 2026 go on sale FRIDAY JULY 31, 2026 10:00 AM. Pre-Sale begins TUES JULY 28. For early pre-sale access, text the band’s number: +1 615-257-9555 | . or use this link: TICKETS: https://tinyurl.com/DB26Greensboro