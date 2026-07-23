WBFJ @ UNITY BAPTIST: BACK-TO-SCHOOL FUN FEST
July 23, 2026
“BACK-TO-SCHOOL” FUN FEST
Unity Baptist Church
145 Fishel Rd Winston-Salem
Saturday, July 25 (10-1)
Activities for the kids, Concessions, and free school supplies while they last!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!!
RAIN or SHINE
(336) 788-7833
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