WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ @ UNITY BAPTIST: BACK-TO-SCHOOL FUN FEST

WBFJ @ UNITY BAPTIST: BACK-TO-SCHOOL FUN FEST

wdecker_wbfj
July 23, 2026

“BACK-TO-SCHOOL” FUN FEST
Unity Baptist Church

145 Fishel Rd  Winston-Salem


Saturday, July 25 (10-1)

Activities for the kids, Concessions, and free school supplies while they last!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!! 

RAIN or SHINE

(336) 788-7833

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Programs to help ‘at risk’ residents in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

Thursday News July 23, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

WBFJ Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 22, 2026

Avoiding Cyclospora, the ‘explosive diarrhea’ food born parasite

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026

Financial Roadmap (Keith Hiatt)

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026

Wednesday News July 22, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 22, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.