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The One and Only Barry McGee

wbfj-verne
July 23, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ with Verne…

An award-winning Christian musician, comedian, and dramatist, Barry McGee loves to entertain and share Jesus. Barry, who calls the Triad home, has also served as a NASCAR Chaplain as well as with Chuck Colson’s Prison Fellowship. Not bad for a farm boy from Stokesdale!

After 30 plus years of ministry entertainment, what’s next for Barry McGee??

Check out Verne’s conversation with Barry McGee…

Connect with Barry McGee
barrymcgeeministry.org/
(336) 816-2277

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 26, 2026)

Yes, we had a great time chatting!!!

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