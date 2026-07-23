The One and Only Barry McGee
This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ with Verne…
An award-winning Christian musician, comedian, and dramatist, Barry McGee loves to entertain and share Jesus. Barry, who calls the Triad home, has also served as a NASCAR Chaplain as well as with Chuck Colson’s Prison Fellowship. Not bad for a farm boy from Stokesdale!
After 30 plus years of ministry entertainment, what’s next for Barry McGee??
Check out Verne’s conversation with Barry McGee…
Connect with Barry McGee
barrymcgeeministry.org/
(336) 816-2277
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 26, 2026)
Yes, we had a great time chatting!!!