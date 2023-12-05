Bell ringers needed…
December 5, 2023
“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)
Salvation Army is needing Bell ringers through December 24.
Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/
Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org
