Bell ringers needed…

December 5, 2023

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army is needing Bell ringers through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

 

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

