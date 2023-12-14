Thursday News for December 14, 2023

One week till the OFFICIAL start of WINTER (Dec 21).

11 ‘sleeps’ until Christmas…

It’s ‘Roast Chestnuts’ day. Roasting chestnuts can give them a tender texture while bringing out their natural sweetness. You don’t necessarily need to soak them before roasting them, but it can go a long way in helping you to remove the shells after they’re done cooking. BTW: One pound of chestnuts should serve four people. https://www.insider.com/guides/kitchen/how-to-roast-chestnuts#.

Fact: The average person (in the US) spends approximately $1,100 dollars on coffee each year. Most coffee drinkers (68%) brew it at home each day. How about this ‘coffee deal’ from Maxwell House. Its their ‘Happy Brew Year Box’, which contains 366 days’ worth of Keurig coffee pods, just $95 bucks. Maxwell House’s Happy Brew Year Box is now available for purchase on Amazon.

*BTW: The extra day is for ‘Leap Day’ in 2024.

https://www.foodbeast.com/news/maxwell-house-happy-brew-year-box/

Helping to feed those in need. The Guilford County ‘Cooperative Extension office’ is partnering with local farmers and organizations to distribute more than 500 food boxes to those in need during the month of December. Meals are expected to be delivered to individuals in High Point this Friday and to neighborhoods across Greensboro next Wednesday. *Kids at the YMCA in High Point created ‘holiday cards’ for each box!

FYI: More than 58,000 people faced food insecurity in Guilford County in 2021, according to research from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3372/16

Holiday Shipping deadline dates, if you need your card or package

to arrive before Christmas

Friday, Dec 15: Priority Mail Express Military Service

Saturday, Dec 16: First class mail (USPS) + USPS Ground Advantage

Monday, Dec 18: Priority Mail (USPS)

Next Wednesday, Dec 20: Priority Mail Express https://www.9news.com/article/life/holidays/holiday-guide/christmas-mail-shipping-deadlines/73

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

The Geminid (JIM-uh-NID) Meteor Shower is ‘lighting’ up the night sky this week.

Meteors can be seen all over the sky, just look toward the darkest part of the sky.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/how-to-see-the-best-meteor-shower-of-the-year/83

Final day: Vote in the Salemtowne Non-Profit Christmas Tree Contest.

Some of the non-profits participating include Salem Pregnancy, City Lights Ministry, Sunnyside Ministry, the Winston-Salem Street School and HOPE of Winston-Salem… Link https://form.jotform.com/232366461876162.

The winner, to be announced on Friday (DEC 15), will win $1,000 dollars

In the ‘spirit of Christmas’…

Stokes Concrete & Construction Works has purchased all remaining Christmas Trees from the Food Lion in King (at the crossroads off Hwy 66). Around 65 trees were still on-site as of Tuesday night. These ‘free’ trees are for families and individuals (in need) that truly can’t afford a tree this Christmas. *One per family please.

American Red Cross encourages

Holiday fun can push blood donation to the bottom of the to-do list.

Local blood drive happening TODAY (DEC 14)…

Home & Garden Building (WS Fairgrounds) = Now till 7:30pm

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville = 2pm – 6pm

Poplar Springs Christian Church (King) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30 – 6pm

Friday (Dec 15)

Novant Health / Kernersville Medical Center = 8am – 1:30pm

Kaplan Early Learning Company (Lewisville-Clemmons Road) = 9am – 1:30pm

Second Harvest Food Bank on Shorefair Drive (WS) = noon – 4:30pm

Smith High School in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Donate now thru this Sunday (DEC 17) and receive a $10-dollar Amazon.com Gift Card (by email).

ACA: Open Enrollment for Healthcare continues through Friday, DEC 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace through this Friday for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

Thomasville City Schools have been given the green light to move forward in building a new high school. The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approving $10 million in matching funds required for the school district to apply for a state grant to build the new school. BTW: The new 135,000-square-foot high school, which will house 750 students, will be built in phases on the current campus of Thomasville High School.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/thomasville-moving-forward-with-building-of-new-high-school/article

Update: Greensboro police have charged a 22-year-old male (Nile Christian Harvey) in connection with the vandalism of a Holocaust memorial at LaBauer Park last week.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/holocaust-monument-vandalized-lebauer-park-swastika-greensboro-north-carolina/83

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh?

Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate).

Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down. Why not go to nccash.com… https://www.nccash.com/

*As of Dec. 5, the NC State Treasurer’s office reporting that it has about $1.09 billion dollars in ‘unclaimed (cash and) property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search