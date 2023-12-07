WHAT'S NEW
You may have unclaimed cash…

wbfj-verne
December 7, 2023

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh. Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate). Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down.

Go to https://www.nccash.com/ 

To search for funds, go to nccash.com and enter your last name and hit search!  To narrow your search results, enter a city and zip code.

https://www.nccash.com/

*As of Dec. 5, the NC State Treasurer’s office reporting that it has about $1.09 billion dollars in ‘unclaimed (cash and) property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

