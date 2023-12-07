You may have unclaimed cash…

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh. Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate). Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down.

To search for funds, go to nccash.com and enter your last name and hit search! To narrow your search results, enter a city and zip code.

*As of Dec. 5, the NC State Treasurer’s office reporting that it has about $1.09 billion dollars in ‘unclaimed (cash and) property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search