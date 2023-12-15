Friday News for December 15, 2023

A soggy Sunday? Wet weather for the Piedmont Triad later in the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected late Saturday night through Sunday night as a powerful storm system tracks northeast over the region. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, along with gusty winds. -National Weather Service

WINTER officially begins next Thursday (Dec 21).

9 ‘sleeps’ until Christmas…

The Geminid Meteor Shower is ‘lighting’ up the night sky this week. Meteors can be seen all over the sky, just look toward the darkest part of the sky. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/how-to-see-the-best-meteor-shower-of-the-year/83

Holiday Shipping deadline dates (for arrival before Christmas)

Today (DEC 15): FedEx Ground + Priority Mail Express Military Service

Saturday (Dec 16): First class mail (USPS) + Postal Ground (USPS)

FedEx and UPS shipping deadlines are coming up next week. https://www.cnet.com/home/holiday-shipping-deadlines-for-2023-when-do-you-need-to-ship-christmas-packages/

For the 7th straight week, the number of people visiting the ER with ‘respiratory illnesses’ has gone UP, according to the state Health Department.

The number of people hospitalized with the flu is up 56% compared to last week.

The rate of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also up (14%).

So far this season, 14 flu-related deaths have been reported in NC. The majority of the deaths were people age 65 or older. *Individuals getting a Flu vaccine is the lowest in the last five years, according to the CDC. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-new-flu-related-deaths/46120718

Congratulations to the Class of 2023. App State held its ‘December’ graduation earlier this morning! More info at appstate.edu/commencement.

College Football Bowl game: APP State vs Miami of Ohio in the CURE Bowl

Kick off at 3:30pm (Saturday afternoon) in Orlando. The Mountaineers will likely play in rainy and windy conditions…

One of the hardest to find items of the season: Snoopy in a puffer jacket at CVS?

Good luck trying to get your hands on a plush Snoopy in a blue puffer jacket and green and yellow beanie. Originally sold for $13.99 exclusively at CVS, resellers online are now asking double or triple the price! BTW: When Snoopy first appeared in the “Peanuts” comic strip in 1950, creator Charles M. Schulz couldn’t have guessed that his hand-drawn beagle would be a hot item in 2023!? www.businessinsider.com/stuffed-snoopy-puffer-jacket-cvs-stores-peanuts-gen-z-fandom-2023-11

American Red Cross: Local blood drive happening TODAY (Dec 15)

Novant Health / Kernersville Medical Center = 8am – 1:30pm

Kaplan Early Learning (Lewisville-Clemmons Road) = 9am – 1:30pm

Second Harvest Food Bank on Shorefair Drive (WS) = noon – 4:30pm

Smith High School in Greensboro = 10am – 2:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

*Donate now thru this Sunday (DEC 17) and receive a $10-dollar Amazon.com Gift Card (by email).

Sad news from the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro…

Fenn, a 6-month old baby giraffe passed away on Thursday. The zoo staff is devastated at the tragic accident. https://www.facebook.com/nczoo/

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

You may have unclaimed money (or property) sitting in Raleigh?

Maybe a business or other entity owes YOU money (like a refund or rebate).

Maybe you moved. And they can’t locate you. That money ends up in Raleigh until they track you down. Why not go to nccash.com… https://www.nccash.com/

*As of Dec. 5, the NC State Treasurer’s office reporting that it has about $1.09 billion dollars in ‘unclaimed (cash and) property. https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

Feeding those in need. The Guilford County ‘Cooperative Extension office’ is partnering with local farmers and organizations to distribute more than 500 food boxes to those in need during the month of December. Meals are expected to be delivered to individuals in High Point later today (Dec 15) and to neighborhoods across Greensboro next Wednesday. *Kids at the YMCA in High Point created ‘holiday cards’ for each box!

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3372/16

A popular Virginia Fiddlers’ convention to end after 56 years.

The Fries Volunteer Fire Department making the announced earlier this week,

‘due to unforeseen circumstances’. The decision was not made lightly.

https://www.wfxrtv.com/community/fries-fiddlers-convention-comes-to-an-end-after-56-years/

Update near Asheville: All lanes of I-26 near Asheville remain CLOSED this morning due to a single-engine plane crash last night. One person was transported to hospital.

Some power outages were reported near the Asheville Regional Airport. https://www.qcnews.com/news/plane-crash-on-interstate-26-near-asheville/

In the ‘spirit of Christmas’…

Stokes Concrete & Construction Works has purchased all remaining Christmas Trees from the Food Lion in King (at the crossroads off Hwy 66). While supplies last, these ‘free’ trees are for families and individuals (in need) that truly can’t afford a tree this Christmas. *One per family please.