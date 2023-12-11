S@5: Matthew West LOVES Christmas and Jesus
A candid (Christmas) conversation with Matthew West.
Singer, songwriter Matthew West shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about what’s happening in his little world…
His daughters (who’s driving and who’s NOT)
His love of Christmas.
His new Christmas song “Because of Bethlehem”
And his passion to write and perform Christian music.
Learn more about Matthew West at www.matthewwest.com/
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 17, 2023)
