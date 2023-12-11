WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home S@5: Matthew West LOVES Christmas and Jesus

S@5: Matthew West LOVES Christmas and Jesus

wbfj-verne
December 11, 2023

A candid (Christmas) conversation with Matthew West.

Singer, songwriter Matthew West shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about what’s happening in his little world…

His daughters (who’s driving and who’s NOT)
His love of Christmas.
His new Christmas song “Because of Bethlehem”
And his passion to write and perform Christian music.

Learn more about Matthew West at www.matthewwest.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Dec 17, 2023)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
December 12, 2023

Today is Poinsettia Day

wbfj-verne
December 12, 2023

Tuesday News for December 12, 2023

wbfj-verne
December 12, 2023

S@5: MasterLife Together Bible Study

wbfj-verne
December 11, 2023

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
December 11, 2023

WBFJ-FM temporarily off the air…

wbfj-verne
December 11, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.