Beware of IRS scammers

wbfj-verne
March 12, 2024

10 ways to spot IRS scams and impersonators  https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/taxes/avoid-irs-scams

Beware of IRS scammers.  Unless you’re being subpoenaed, served a summons, or your assets are in danger of being seized, the IRS generally won’t show up on your doorstep. The IRS contacts taxpayers by mail first; it doesn’t initiate contact via a random phone call. The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by text, social media or email to request personal or financial information.

And remember…the official IRS website is www.irs.gov.

 

