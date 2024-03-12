10 ways to spot IRS scams and impersonators https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/taxes/avoid-irs-scams

Beware of IRS scammers. Unless you’re being subpoenaed, served a summons, or your assets are in danger of being seized, the IRS generally won’t show up on your doorstep. The IRS contacts taxpayers by mail first; it doesn’t initiate contact via a random phone call. The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by text, social media or email to request personal or financial information.

And remember…the official IRS website is www.irs.gov.