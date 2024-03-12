Tuesday News for March 12, 2024

‘Spring’ just a week away (Tuesday, March 19)

Tree pollen levels in the moderate range for Tuesday. HIGH range for Wednesday and Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday (March 12)

Central Baptist Church (Hwy 68 in Oak Ridge) = 2:30 – 7pm

Sheets Christian School (Cotton Grove Road, Lex) = 2 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Lifeway Research: Protestant churches say less than half (44%) of their current attendees are involved in a ‘small group, Sunday School or similar group’. http://lfwy.co/qM8S50QLF0p

Protecting privacy. Airbnb is banning all indoor security cameras in all of its listings.

The revised policy takes effect on April 30.

https://www.npr.org/2024/03/11/1237609591/airbnb-bans-indoor-security-cameras-surveillance-privacy

Update on Jeremy Camp…

“Surgery was a success, but it’ll take a few months to fully heal…”

Camp underwent cardiac ablation surgery Monday morning to help correct A-Fib.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/pray-singer-jeremy-camp-calls-prayer-warriors-amid-heart-diagnosis-surgery-fix?

“My strength and my heart may fail,

but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26

March Madness Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Washington, DC

TUESDAY: *NC State opens against Louisville (today at 4:30pm)

*Wake Forest plays Wednesday afternoon (2:30pm)…

The Tarheels and Blue Devils both start play on Thursday.

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/acc-tournament-schedule-unc-duke-claim-top-seeds-nc-state-starts-tuesday/21321811/

Beware of IRS scammers. Unless you’re being subpoenaed, served a summons, or your assets are in danger of being seized, the IRS generally won’t show up on your doorstep. The IRS contacts taxpayers by mail first; it doesn’t initiate contact via a random phone call. The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by text, social media or email to request personal or financial information.

And remember…the official IRS website is www.irs.gov.

10 ways to spot IRS scams and impersonators

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/taxes/avoid-irs-scams

VOTING IS NOW OPEN: CHEERWINE FESTIVAL T-SHIRT CONTEST

Check out some amazing designs created (and submitted) by North and South Carolina high school students for the 2024 Cheerwine Festival Official T-shirt design.

Vote (once) for your favorite – now through March 25

Winner and runner ups will be announced mid-April. https://cheerwine.com/festival-contest/

*The 2024 Cheerwine Festival will be May 18 (noon till 10pm) in Salisbury.

CDC: 17 states have reported measles cases this year so far.

An infectious disease doctor with Johns Hopkins is raising alarms about the outbreak of measles across the country, saying the disease is being driven by the anti-vaccine movement.

*Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said on “NewsNation Now” Monday it’s no surprise lower rates of vaccinations coupled with a highly contagious disease would lead to outbreaks

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/anti-vaccine-movement-measles

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

Eric Carmen – singer, songwriter from the 70s and 80s, best known for songs ‘All by Myself’ and ‘Hungry Eyes’ – passed away at his home over the weekend.

Eric Carmen was 74. www.cnn.com/2024/03/11/entertainment/eric-carmen-death/index.html

“We’re breaking up with spring break” Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones, reiterating that Miami authorities are cracking down on unruly behavior from spring breakers due to escalating violence. The City of Miami Beach recently unveiled a breakup campaign that includes hefty fines, curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, and DUI checkpoints. CNN

Jesus answered…

“I have told you, and you refused to believe me. The things I do by my Father’s authority show who I am. But since you are not my sheep, you don’t believe me. My sheep know my voice, and I know them. They follow me, and I give them eternal life, so that they will never be lost. No one can snatch them out of my hand.”

John 10: 25-28 Contemporary English Version