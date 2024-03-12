Measles outbreak likely driven by anti-vaccine movement

CDC: 17 states have reported measles cases this year so far.

An infectious disease doctor with Johns Hopkins is raising alarms about the outbreak of measles across the country, saying the disease is being driven by the anti-vaccine movement.

*Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said on “NewsNation Now” (March 11) it’s no surprise lower rates of vaccinations coupled with a highly contagious disease would lead to outbreaks.

