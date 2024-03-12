WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Measles outbreak likely driven by anti-vaccine movement

Measles outbreak likely driven by anti-vaccine movement

wbfj-verne
March 12, 2024

CDC: 17 states have reported measles cases this year so far.

An infectious disease doctor with Johns Hopkins is raising alarms about the outbreak of measles across the country, saying the disease is being driven by the anti-vaccine movement.

*Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said on “NewsNation Now” (March 11) it’s no surprise lower rates of vaccinations coupled with a highly contagious disease would lead to outbreaks.

Read more…  https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/anti-vaccine-movement-measles

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Blood Drives across the Piedmont Triad

wbfj-verne
March 12, 2024

Easter Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
March 12, 2024

Beware of IRS scammers

wbfj-verne
March 12, 2024

Tuesday News for March 12, 2024

wbfj-verne
March 12, 2024

Forsyth County: Volunteers needed for various boards, committees

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2024

Mobile Sports Betting in North Carolina

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.