Forsyth County: Volunteers needed for various boards, committees

Forsyth County: Volunteers needed for various boards, committees

wbfj-verne
February 22, 2024

How would like to be part of the decision making process right here in your community?

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions.

Chris Leak, chairman of the city county planning board in Forsyth County sits down with Verne (WBFJ Radio) to encourage citizens of Forsyth County to serve their community on an advisory board.

Listen now…

Your On-ramp to Public Service

Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm for possible consideration at the March 21, 2024, Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

Check out the Forsyth County application link  and openings here. https://coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication

To submit an application, click the Apply button below to start a new submission. Once the application is complete, click Submit to send your form directly to us. After a form is submitted, you will receive a tracking number. Keep your tracking number handy so that you can review the status of your request at any time.

 

City of Winston-Salem: Volunteers needed for various advisory boards and commissions.  https://www.cityofws.org/365/Boards-Commissions

 

Christopher B. Leak is Senior Vice President-Wealth Management with the Leak-Guelbert Group at Morgan Stanley

 

 

 

