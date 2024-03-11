Mobile Sports Betting in North Carolina

The State Lottery Commission will oversee sports betting in North Carolina, which started at noon Monday (March 11) – just one day before the beginning of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Note: NC Family Policy Council, one of the opponents of legalized sports betting, has raised concerns about how it could fuel ‘problem gambling’.

