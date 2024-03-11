WHAT'S NEW
Mobile Sports Betting in North Carolina

March 11, 2024

The State Lottery Commission will oversee sports betting in North Carolina, which started at noon Monday (March 11) – just one day before the beginning of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Note: NC Family Policy Council, one of the opponents of legalized sports betting, has raised concerns about how it could fuel ‘problem gambling’.

Opinion: ‘Beware the Ides of March Madness’ by John Rustin        https://ca.news.yahoo.com/sports-betting-becomes-legal-nc-141927528.html

John L. Rustin is president of the North Carolina Family Policy Council.  https://www.ncfamily.org/sports-betting-to-begin-in-north-carolina-on-march-11-2024/

The NC Family Policy Council is a non-partisan, non-profit research and education organization dedicated to the preservation of the family and traditional family values. https://www.ncfamily.org/

 

