Monday News for March 11, 2024

Tree pollen levels in the moderate range for today (March 11). Source: Pollen.com

St Patty’s Day (March 17)

One week away till the official start to SPRING! (March 19). Easter Sunday (March 31)

Eat your noodles day

World plumbing day

Winston-Salem Dash: New food options for the ballpark.

DASH delights for 2024 include Gator bites, French toast bacon burger, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Apple Pie and the Pickle corndog. https://abc45.com/news/local/new-food-items-coming-to-winston-salem-dash-games-in-2024

Price Freeze at the Dash? All prices (that means tickets, food and beverage prices) will remain the same as 2023.

First ‘home’ game of the season: WS DASH vs the Greensboro Grasshoppers (April 9).

Season opener (on the road) April 5th at Asheville. www.wsdash.com

College Hoops: March Madness

The Tarheels and Blue Devils are the Top Seeds going into the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament which begins this Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

*NC State opens against Louisville on Tuesday. Wake Forest plays Wednesday…

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/acc-tournament-schedule-unc-duke-claim-top-seeds-nc-state-starts-tuesday/21321811/

Legal, mobile sports betting has begun in North Carolina?

The State Lottery Commission will oversee sports betting in North Carolina, which started at noon Monday (March 11) – just one day before the beginning of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Note: NC Family Policy Council, one of the opponents of legalized sports betting, has raised concerns about how it could fuel ‘problem gambling’. Read more / News Blog. Opinion: ‘Beware the Ides of March Madness’ by John Rustin

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/sports-betting-becomes-legal-nc-141927528.html

John L. Rustin is president of the North Carolina Family Policy Council.

https://www.ncfamily.org/sports-betting-to-begin-in-north-carolina-on-march-11-2024/

The NC Family Policy Council is a non-partisan, non-profit research and education organization dedicated to the preservation of the family and traditional family values. https://www.ncfamily.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday (March 11)

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Country Club Road, WS) = 2- 6:30pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2 – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Final day to sign up…

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by 5pm TODAY (March 11).

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)

Praying concerns…

Jeremy Camp having cardiac ablation surgery this morning to help correct A-Fib.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/pray-singer-jeremy-camp-calls-prayer-warriors-amid-heart-diagnosis-surgery-fix?

Cade Thompson recuperating after falling down a flight of stairs in the rain – breaking two ribs – right before going on stage to perform. https://www.facebook.com/cadethompsonmusic

Carowinds opened on Saturday. A ‘chaperone policy’ will be in place for the 2024 season at the 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina border. According to Carowinds, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park after 4pm. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/carowinds-2024-season-opens/

Greensboro College is encouraging students to pay close attention to their bank statements for any evidence of fraud, following a data breach last August (Aug 10-21, 2023). According to News 2, information such as social security numbers, bank information, and names may have been leaked.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-college-data-breach-2023-2024/83-18605f2

Praying for the people of Haiti. The U.S. military on Sunday airlifted non-essential embassy personnel from Haiti and added U.S. forces to bolster embassy security. Caribbean leaders have called an emergency meeting today with the United States, Canada, and France in an effort to stop the worsening gang violence in Haiti.

The operation was the latest sign of Haiti’s troubles as gang violence threatens to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/millions-haitians-face-starvation-gangs-aim-total-takeover-free-5000-prisoners?

As the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan (Rah-Mah-DON) begins today, there remains NO ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In an effort to get more aid to Gaza, the US is working towards construction of a temporary pier. A U.S. ship departed from Virginia with equipment needed to build the structure. Meanwhile in London, a number of people blew shofars (Rams’ horns) to bring attention to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. www2.cbn.com/news/israel/ramadan-begins-without-israel-hamas-deal-fueling-fresh-fears-violence?

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported early Saturday morning just east of Elgin in Kershaw County, South Carolina. Elgin and other areas of the Midlands have become hotspots for seismic activity in recent years.

At the Box Office (Update)

# 6 ‘Ordinary Angels’ (after its 3rd weekend)

#10 ‘The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 7+8)’

At the Oscars: “Oppenheimer” garnered the most awards, including best picture and best actor. www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/ap-oppenheimer-set-to-overpower-at-the-oscars-sunday-night/