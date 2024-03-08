Friday News for March 08, 2024

Tree pollen levels in the moderate range for today (March 7). Source: Pollen.com

11 days till the official start to SPRING! (March 19)

23 days till Easter Sunday! (March 31)

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

Today’s focus = Flash Flood Safety www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (Today March 8)

First Baptist Church (Summit Street) in Walnut Cove = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

FREE Prom Dress Pop-Up location this Saturday (March 9) at Midway Church (old Hwy 52 in Midway) from 9am – 1pm. Hosted by Mantle Realty.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/davidson-county-realty-company-collects-500-prom-dresses-to-give-away/article

Good News: ER visits due to respiratory viruses are slowing, according to the latest weekly report from the NC State Health Department. Sobering news: This has been the deadliest flu season in our state since the 2017 -2018 Flu season.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/flu-deaths-ncdhhs-health-department-wfmy/83-

Parents can now register their children for kindergarten with Guilford County Schools. An open house is being planned in April. (Parents have until the end of August to enroll their children).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/guilford-county-schools-kindergarten-registration-2024-

Put your pencils down? As S-A-T season kicks off this weekend, students across the nation for the first time will take their SAT -digitally – with computers and tablets. No pencils needed. The exam is also shorter – down to about two hours instead of three – and more time can be spent on each question. Students will get scores back in days, instead of weeks. https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/06/us/sat-digital-online-college/index.htm

The Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Thursday night: Wake Forest and UNC both out of the women’s tourney.

Tonight: NC State vs Duke at 5pm

College Hoops (Men’s basketball this Saturday)

Wake Forest hosting Clemson (6pm) at the Joel

The FREE at-home COVID-19 test kit program is being suspended.

NOTE: Orders placed TODAY (Friday, March 8) will be shipped direct to you.

Order info (and additional resources) at Covidtests.gov.

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by this Monday (March 11) at 5pm. Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)