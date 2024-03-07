S@5: Poiema Christian Outreach

‘Serving the Homebound with the Love of Jesus’

Ron Graves, founder / director of Poiema Christian Outreach shares with Verne (WBFJ) that “…no matter your age or situation, you still have VALUE.” https://poiemaoutreach.org/

If you can make a weekly 10-15 minute phone call, text or in person visit to connect with someone on a spiritual level to help them feel loved, heard, included, respected, and appreciated, Poiema Christian Outreach can use you!

‘Poiema’ is a Greek word meaning “that which is made, that which is created’ as in Ephesians 2:10… ”For we are his workmanship (or masterpiece), created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

Poiema Christian Outreach is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (March 2024)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 10, 2024)