BTS: Required vaccinations

In North Carolina, students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions. These requirements apply to public, private, and religious schools, as well as homeschooling programs.

Details https://www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina.