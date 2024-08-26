WHAT'S NEW
CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
August 26, 2024

THE WBFJ CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE IS BACK FOR 2024-2025!!!!

Elementary School Teachers! Join the WBFJ/Cicis Pizza Pledge and enjoy a Cicis pizza party and have your students say the Pledge of Allegiance.

PIZZA PLEDGE

 

