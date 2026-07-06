Deep Discounts in July (Clark Howard)
What makes July so special? Well, you’ve got Independence Day deals, back-to-school promotions and the longstanding retail tradition of those semi-annual sales.
Appliances: July is one of the best times to buy appliances.
Look for deals on Grills & Patio Furniture.
Early Back-to-School Deals. Think early deals on electronics and clothing.
Sales Tax Holiday? Not for North Carolina but these border states do…
Tennessee: July 31 – August 2. Virginia and South Carolina: August 7–9.
https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping
Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6). Local Regal locations include High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions
Special food days (with deals)
National Fry Day – July 10
Free Slurpee Day – July 11 (or 7-Eleven day)
National Hot Dog Day – July 15
National Ice Cream Day – July 19
National Lasagna Day – July 29
National Chicken Wing Day – July 29
National Cheesecake Day – July 30