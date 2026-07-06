WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Deep Discounts in July (Clark Howard)

Deep Discounts in July (Clark Howard)

wbfj-verne
July 6, 2026

What makes July so special? Well, you’ve got Independence Day deals, back-to-school promotions and the longstanding retail tradition of those semi-annual sales.

Appliances: July is one of the best times to buy appliances.

Look for deals on Grills & Patio Furniture.

 

Early Back-to-School Deals. Think early deals on electronics and clothing.

Sales Tax Holiday? Not for North Carolina but these border states do…

Tennessee: July 31 – August 2.     Virginia and South Carolina: August 7–9.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/taxes/learn/sales-tax-holiday-back-to-school-shopping

 

Regal Summer Movie Express. Enjoy family friendly movies for just $1 dollar at participating Regal Cinema locations Tuesdays and Wednesdays (thru Aug 6). Local Regal locations include High Point and Greensboro. https://www.regmovies.com/promotions

 

Special food days (with deals)

National Fry Day – July 10

Free Slurpee Day – July 11 (or 7-Eleven day)

National Hot Dog Day – July 15

National Ice Cream Day – July 19

National Lasagna Day – July 29

National Chicken Wing Day – July 29

National Cheesecake Day – July 30

https://clark.com/save-money/july-deals/

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

World Soccer: Team USA and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

wbfj-verne
July 6, 2026

‘Young Washington’ strong opening weekend

wbfj-verne
July 6, 2026

Monday News July 06, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 6, 2026

Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars (June / July)

wbfj-verne
July 5, 2026

SUN@5: “Rooted in Faith: America’s 250 year journey”

wbfj-verne
July 5, 2026

Friday News July 03, 2026

wbfj-verne
July 3, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.