Gratitude: Dennis Prager health update after paralyzing fall

Update: Dennis Prager, conservative radio host, writer, and co-founder of PragerU, suffered a fall back November 2024 that has left him paralyzed from the neck down. The 77-year-old said he is still in rehabilitation. His fall resulted in a severe spinal injury (C3 and C4 vertebrae) affected his diaphragm and movement below his shoulders. The nerves to his diaphragm were severely injured. The blessing: No brain damage.

“In fact, a number of doctors, independently of one another, have described the fact that I am talking as, quote, ‘a miracle,’ smiled Prager.

(The big takeaway) Prager is experiencing a new level of gratitude.

“Life is a tragedy as well as a glory. Gratitude has been a large measure of what has sustained me.”

