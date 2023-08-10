“Moving forward in Love”

East Stokes Outreach Ministry

WBFJ Ministry of the Month – August 2023

Amanda Dodson, Executive Director with East Stokes Outreach Ministry

East Stokes Outreach Ministry, based in Walnut Cove, is a 501(c) (3) non-profit food pantry and thrift store.

East Stokes Outreach Ministry has been serving their community for over 30 years.

East Stokes Outreach Ministry also offers clothing and medication assistance along with utility bill assistance as funding permits.

Current needs: Pre-packaged snacks, feminine hygiene products. And a few more volunteers…

Thrift store East Stokes Outreach Thrift Store operates Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until noon, Thursday afternoon 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All donated items sold helps to support their food pantry.

The thrift store offers a wide variety of items which include clothes, shoes, household and kitchen items, furniture, electronics, art, books and much more. Donations are graciously accepted. Info about the thrift store: contact Mary Brown at 336-591-3238.

Phone: 336-591-3237 https://www.eaststokesoutreachministry.com/