Friday News for August 11, 2023

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ officially end today (Aug 11).

Pass the cashews, please! Eating about 30 grams of nuts every day can help lower the risk of depression in adults. A recent study found that low to moderate nut consumption (small handful of mixed nuts) was linked to a 17% decrease in the risk of depression compared to the participants who did not eat nuts.

All nut consumption was recorded including unsalted nuts, such as almonds, cashews and pistachios, salted nuts, roasted nuts and peanuts.

The study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition.

Grocery prices rose slightly last month, driven largely by the rising cost of beef.

*Beef wasn’t the only category that got pricier in July. Hot dog, apples, citrus fruit, coffee even ice cream prices are up. Some items that actually got ‘less expensive’ in July include chicken, seafood, milk and egg prices. Restaurants are also having to raise prices, new data shows. https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/10/business/grocery-prices-meat-july/index.html

“Apocalyptic” Prayers – and support – are both needed as the death toll in the Hawaiian island of Maui continues to climb from historic wildfires on Wednesday into Thursday. “There’s no food, no restaurants are open, no stores are open, nobody can get gas,” shared one tourist after escaping the fires.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is expanding thanks to a 25% increase in funding approved earlier this year by the county. The department is adding 27 new positions, including another detective focusing on internet crimes against children.

The head of Davidson County Medical Ministries is ‘retiring’.

Executive director Sandy Motley is stepping aside after 32 years leading the organization. According to the Lexington Dispatch, Sandy reveals that she will “likely never (truly) retire”, instead continue to follow God’s plan for her life”.

HanesBrands confirmed Thursday it has eliminated at least 250 U.S. corporate jobs, sending the work to international operations as part of the ongoing Full Potential initiative. HanesBrands is Forsyth County’s lone Fortune 500 company and one of its largest private employers.

*Continue to pray for those who are being forced into job transition…

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

The Surry County Agricultural Fair continues through this Sunday (Aug 13)

Number of the day: 6%

That’s the percentage of US adults that are still struggling with long COVID symptoms more than two years after the height of the pandemic, according to the CDC. Brain fog, extreme fatigue and dizziness are some common symptoms reported among people affected by post-Covid-19 conditions. The survey data shows that long Covid symptoms were highest among adults ages 35 to 44.

Nearly all GOP presidential candidates are converging at the Iowa State Fair this weekend as they seek to connect with voters ahead of the first Republican debate in two weeks.