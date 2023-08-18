Friday News

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, August 18, 2023

FACT: Blood Donations Go Down During the Summer Months!

But the need For Donations remains the Same! If You can Donate Blood, Please Do!

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a Week Long ‘Virtual’ Blood Drive All This Coming Week: Monday – Friday, August 21st-25th.

*Schedule YOUR Appointment Today thru a Special Link on our website WBFJ.FM.

It’s Kickoff Time across North Carolina as Non-Conference games dominate the opening week for Piedmont Triad teams and other schools. Some of the Top 10 Piedmont Triad matchups for the week include:

1.) Grimsley at Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

2.) Southwest Guilford at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

3.) AC Reynolds at West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

4.) East Forsyth at Heritage, 7 p.m.

5.) Reagan at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m.

Here’s a Football Story that Far Overrides “Who’s On First!” – Fans will be seeing double at Cleveland High School games this season. The Rams roster consists of an amazing five sets of twins. Somebody call Guinness, that’s got to be a record or something. All kidding aside, what are the odds of having five sets of twins on one high school football team? – Like getting to the Center of a Tootsie Roll Tootsie Pop – The World May Never Know! https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-high-school-football-team-boasts-multiple-sets-of-twins/

Pro-Tennis in the Twin City. Watch Singles & Doubles Matches from some of the Best Tennis Players in the World at the Winston-Salem Open beginning Tomorrow (Saturday). By the way – Tomorrow is Kids’ Day at the Open sponsored by Atrium Health / Brenner Children’s Hospital. Children ages 6-12 can enjoy tennis-related activities at Truist Field. Also, you can get a FREE ticket for the Open this Saturday by bringing Three Non-perishable Food items or Five School Supply items. Details at winstonsalemopen.com

Trader Joe’s is recalling a product named “Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds.” Boxes with “Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24 may contain metal. There have been no injuries reported to date and all potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed. Trader Joe’s advises anyone who purchased or received donations of this product to not eat it, but rather, discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. https://myfox8.com/news/trader-joes-crackers-product-recalled-may-contain-metal/

Nearly two weeks ago, we told you about school bus driver shortages across the Triad. Now, some of those numbers have improved. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have added about 10 drivers but are short 58 drivers heading into the school year, leading to thousands of kids arriving at school late. The district will not have enough drivers to get all 33,000 students that rely on the bus to school on time for the first day. It will be about 15 minutes or more for students in all grade levels. There are a lot more kids that ride the bus home than to school, so the amount of kids impacted on the ride home is higher than in the morning. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/thousands-of-forsyth-county-students-will-be-late-to-class-due-to-ongoing-bus-driver-shortage/

Tired of the Summer Heat? NOAA The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has got some bad news for you. The agency released its 90-day forecast Thursday, predicting the broad weather conditions we expect to see around the country between September and November. For the vast majority of the country, it’s looking like a hot summer will transition into a Warm Fall, with North Carolina possibly looking at temps of 33 to 50% above normal. https://myfox8.com/weather/noaa-releases-fall-weather-predictions-for-north-carolina/

