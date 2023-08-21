Monday News for August 21, 2023

Above normal temperatures (again) to start your week…

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Back to School (Monday, August 21)

Gospel Light Christian School

Colleges (First day for students) August 21…

High Point University

Winston-Salem State University

App State

UNC-Charlotte

UNC-Chapel Hill

NC State

NC School of the Arts

Western Carolina

*UNC-G, Forsyth Tech and Davidson-Davie Community college all started last week!

Tuesday, August 22

Elon University

Wednesday, August 23

Salem College

UNC Wilmington

Monday, August 28

Wake Forest

Duke University

Today is Senior Citizens Day

A ‘senior’ is anyone of retirement age.

Social Security benefits can begin as early as age 62. Age 65 is the most common age for retirement from your job and the standard threshold for Medicaid is also age 65.

Note: If you are 55, you can get a senior discount if you visit an Arby’s or McDonald’s. BTW: Burger King requires you to be at least 60 for that senior discount! https://www.seniorliving.org/life/senior-citizen

Bowman Gray wrapping up its racing season on Saturday

Pro-tennis in the Twin city.

A ‘sell out’ for opening day (this past Saturday) at the Winston-Salem Open.

*The Winston-Salem Open runs through this Saturday (Aug 26)

Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Blood donors need…

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming for a weeklong blood drive! *Schedule your appointment today thru a special link on our website wbfj.fm.

*Blood donations go down during the summer months! But the need remains the same.

Monday – Friday, August 21-25 https://tinyurl.com/WBFJ-Blood-Donor

Crisis Control Ministry is celebrating 50 years of service helping the community. The ministry has evolved to address the needs of neighbors facing crises, including the addition of North Carolina’s first licensed free pharmacy. Crisis Control Ministry’s Pharmacy provides service to residents in Forsyth and Stokes Counties. For more information, visit crisiscontrol.org.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in over 80 years, Hilary bringing record-rainfall with widespread flooding on Sunday across Southern California. The storm now moves toward Las Vegas. Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled across the West Coast and nearby states over the weekend.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/weather/southern-california-braces-for-more-floods-as-hilary-soaks-coast/

Also, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California late yesterday.

The first Republican presidential primary debate will take place this Wednesday in Milwaukee. Don’t expect ‘one’ former president to attend.

There will be at least seven other GOP candidates on the debate stage: Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/21/politics/republican-2024-race-debate-trump-georgia/index.html

President Biden will visit Maui today to witness up close the devastation left by the wildfires more than a week ago. Thousands of residents remain displaced and more than 1,000 still unaccounted for as crews continue to comb the burned ruins.

Assisting those in need.

On the Big Island of Hawaii, Operation Blessing, teaming up with Youth with a Mission (YWAM), with a focus on getting long-term supply items to those affected in Maui. Things like generators, gas grills, tents, tarps, baby diapers, flashlights and batteries.

https://www.ob.org/mc/obdisaster/?mot=058569&utm_campaign=ob-2023-hawaii-wildfires-digioh&utm

Samaritan’s Purse has now deployed 17 tons of relief supplies including solar lights, and hygiene kits to provide immediate relief to survivors.

https://ww.samaritanspurse.org/article/responding-to-hawaiis-wildfires/

Number of the day = 300,000

That’s roughly how many electric vehicles US consumers purchased between April and June 2023 — a new record. However, experts suggest that it will be several decades until the US becomes an EV-majority market due to high cost of EVs and a lack of charging stations. www.cnn.com/2023/08/20/cars/electric-cars-sales-gas-cars-dg/index.html