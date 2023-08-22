Tuesday News for August 22, 2023

Temperature ‘roller coaster’ this week

It’s still summer: Above normal temperatures…

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Back to School (TUE) Forsyth Country Day

Colleges (First day for students) Elon University (August 22)

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming for a weeklong blood drive!

*Blood donations go down during the summer months! But the need remains the same.

Safety first for the school year…

Officials with Davidson County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of all its students and staff this year with the addition of more school resource officers, more safety equipment and access to a one-button panic app.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will utilize random metal-detectors in Middle Schools this year. Just some of the changes to the school district’s safety and security plan outlined at a news conference on Monday at Southeast Middle School. In the past few years, metal detectors in middle schools have been used at large events, such as athletic games or concerts, or if school and district leaders learned of a possible threat to school safety. About 54,000 WS/FC students will return to class next Monday.

‘Sound of Freedom’ is the surprise hit of the summer beating out bigger-budget films passing $175 million in box office ticket sales. The film is changing hearts as it raises awareness of the human trafficking crisis. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2023W33

‘Sound of Freedom’ still in the Top 10 at the Box Office this past weekend!

Eat Buc-ee’s snacks and get paid? The chosen ‘Buc-ee’s Buddy’ winner will get paid $1,000 (plus $250 dollars for the food) to sample 25 different Buc-ee’s snacks over 2-weeks! Of course, you will be taking pics of the food and writing a blog! You have until midnight September 11, 2023 to apply. Winner announced by September 18th. BTW: Some of the food you will be sampling…beaver nuggets, hippo tacos, homemade fudge, biscuits, and gravy. *The closest Buc-ee’s to the Triad is in Florence, South Carolina

Winston-Salem Open: Pro-tennis in the Twin city continues…

*The Winston-Salem Open runs through this Saturday (Aug 26)

‘Focus on the Family’ daily broadcast…

Debra Fileta (fah-LAY-tah) explains how marriage requires unconditional love and sacrifice, which in turn draws us closer to God as we are sculpted more in His image. Learning to embrace a selfless “we”-mindset in your marriage…

*Listen TONIGHT at 9pm on our Family Station, WBFJ.

President Biden on Monday vowed to help Hawaii rebuild as he toured the aftermath of the deadliest wildfire in US history. Meanwhile, local Christians are mobilizing to help their communities.

Helping those in need. Christian professional surfer Bethany Hamilton and ‘EveryLife’ (a pro-life diaper company teamed up to help moms and babies in Maui who have been affected by the deadly wildfire. EveryLife delivered more than 40,000 diapers and 60,000 wipes to Maui last week.

The Winston Cup Museum will re-open on September 1st even though a lawsuit over who owns the copyrights to Winston Cup images continues…

Beverly’s Flowers and Gifts (of Midway) will be reopening under a new owner. Wendy Thomas worked at the flower shop years ago and has decided to carry on the business. “Stay tuned for an opening date. Thanks for 30 years of support…” -Beverly (on Facebook)