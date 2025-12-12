Friday News for December 12, 2025

09 days till Winter: Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21), the shortest day of the year.

13 days till Christmas day

Today is Gingerbread house day…and Sound Check day (1-2…1-2)

Today is Poinsettia day

Proper care of your Poinsettia…

Poinsettia’s need adequate light, but NOT direct sunlight.

Don’t forget to water your plant, but not too much.

Poinsettias prefer temperatures between 65 to 75 degrees during the day and slightly cooler at night. (So do I 😊)

*More tips at wbfj.fm. https://www.marthastewart.com/poinsettia-care-8399482

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 12/12 today.

They are offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 dollar (with the purchase of a dozen glazed OR 16-count Minis at the regular price).

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, Dec 12…

Kaplan Early Learning (Lewisville-Clemmons Road) = 9am – 1:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) will implement daily security screenings at all middle and high schools in response to that fatal stabbing at North Forsyth High School earlier this week. Students are back in class today at North Forsyth.

Update: NO charges will be filed in the deadly incident, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. The two teens were actually friends. *Continue to pray for all involved… www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wsfcs-to-implement-daily-security-screenings-as-students-return-after-north-forsyth-stabbing/83

Reminder: Holiday Shipping Dates (recommended deadlines to arrive by Dec 25)

First-Class Mail – December 17 (WED)

Priority Mail – December 18 (Thursday)

Priority Mail Express – December 20 (Friday)

Congrats December graduates! Winston-Salem State University holding their ‘Commencement Ceremony’ this morning at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

https://www.wssu.edu/admissions/registrar/commencement/index.html

Thomasville Fire & Rescue (with the support of the Duke Energy Foundation) is providing FREE weather radios, emergency kits, and disaster preparedness guides to members of our community—while supplies last. Info at 336-475-5590

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/thomasville-fire-and-rescue-offers-free-weather-radio-and-emergency-kits

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 7 – 13)

Friday’s focus = Become a winter weather observer

To accurately understand what is happening across our area in real time, the National Weather Service has over 500 trained weather spotters across the nation. You can volunteer as a citizen scientist, reporting snow and rainfall amounts daily. For more information, check out our website (wbfj.fm) http://www.cocorahs.org

Dick Van Dyke turns 100 this Saturday (Dec 13).

The iconic actor and comedian credits regular exercise in maintaining his good health at age 99. He also attributes staying positive and good genetics for his longevity.

*’The best 2 things I ever quit – smoking and alcohol – some 50 years ago”.

Van Dyke released a book ‘100 Rules for Living to 100’ back in November.

https://parade.com/news/dick-van-dyke-says-not-drinking-smoking-reason-for-longevity

https://www.seattletimes.com/life/how-to-live-to-100-according-to-dick-van-dyke/

“Starring Dick van Dyke” premieres this Friday (Dec 12) on American Masters (9pm on PBS)

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/dick-van-dyke-documentary/37036/

Visitor Restrictions are now in place at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health for individuals 12 and under at their hospitals and affiliated medical facilities.

There has been a bump in Flu and respiratory virus cases across the Triad in December.

*Most children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/wellness/article

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To Ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Arctic air will move into our area on Sunday.

The coldest temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning

with wind chill values in the teens to single digits.

These extremely low temps will pose a major risk for anyone outdoors without

adequate protection. Dress in layers. Limit your time outdoors.

Check on family and neighbors. Make sure that pets are warm and safe.