Friday News for July 28, 2023

Above normal temperatures through the final weekend of July. Heat and humidity will make it feel over 100 degrees.

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

FINAL DAY to “Stuff the Bus’

Collecting school supplies for area students thru the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs. Drop off locations in Forsyth County include Walmart locations on

Peter’s Creek Parkway, Hanes Mill Road, Kernersville as well as Mocksville!

*Donate online anytime! https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

Keeping residents ‘cool’ during extreme heat.

Winston-Salem: Several cooling stations are now open at city parks and rec centers.

Greensboro: The Salvation Army on Freeman Mill Road is offering cold water and air conditioning to those in need. *All resources are free and available to all ages.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/resources-for-cooling-centers-in-greensboro-winston-salem

Revival continues. Asbury University’s student-led spiritual outpouring in February has inspired collegiate ministry leaders to begin an outreach called “Every Campus” to bring the gospel to 1,700 colleges and universities, partnering with local churches to reach campuses with no organized ministry. https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/every-campus-movement-aims-reach-hundreds-unreached-colleges-jesus?inid=8ef1e8ee-02b9-47db-abc6-6b9446376546&mot=049259&utm_source

At the Box Office: The “Barbie” movie still #1 heading into the final weekend of July.

#2 “Oppenheimer” #3 “Sound of Freedom”…

Check out movie review from Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm…

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

Randleman Road is still CLOSED between Kirkland and Mystic Drive after an overnight crash that took down a power pole. Duke Energy reporting that hundreds are without power in the area. *Could be 5pm? till the road is back open… NC-DOT / DUKE ENERGY

July is the ‘purr-fect’ time to adopt a new furry friend.

The Forsyth Humane Society is lowering adoption fees to only $25 dollars through the end of the month. https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

UPDATE: Singer Tori Kelly continues to recover after being hospitalized for blood clots after collapsing at a restaurant in downtown LA last Sunday night.

The 30-year-old responding to fans on Thursday saying that she is feeling “strong and hopeful…” Tori also posted a scripture verse to Instagram – Deuteronomy 31:8

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you;

he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Please continue to pray for Tori Kelly.

www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/singer-tori-kelly-posts-bible-verse-amid-blood-clot-scare-i-can-feel-your?utm

Update. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation officially passed the AM For Every Vehicle Act onto the Senate floor on Thursday!!

The Act (which has supporters on both sides of the aisle), would mandate AM radios in autos as a ‘safety feature’ and is now eligible for a full Senate vote.

The measure is on hold as Congress prepares recess starting Saturday and lasting through Labor Day. https://radioink.com/2023/07/27/am-for-every-vehicle-act-headed-for-senate-floor-vote/

Sad news. Randy Meisner, a founding member of rock band the Eagles, passed away this week from complications with COPD. He was 77. The bassist and vocalist contributed to some of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Try and Love Again” and “Take it to the Limit.”

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/entertainment/randy-meisner-death/index.html

Headline of the Morning

‘Taylor Swift fans are cause record-breaking seismic activity at concert’

Making the earth move?? Well, yes. Dancing Taylor Swift fans at recent concerts in Seattle caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/entertainment/taylor-swift-seismic-activity/index.html