Thursday News for July 27, 2023

Hot temperatures combined with high humidity will push heat index values (‘feel-like’ temperature) up toward 100 degrees across the Piedmont Triad. *Please limit your outdoor activity during the hottest time of the day!! *NWS

‘Cooling stations’ are now open across the Triad. *The city of Winston-Salem has opened several cooling stations at city parks and recreational centers. *The Salvation Army on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro is offering cold water and air conditioning to those in need. All resources are free and available to all ages. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/resources-for-cooling-centers-in-greensboro-winston-salem

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day, according to the National Academy of Medicine. BTW: Your body is about 70% water. www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

Praying for a peaceful resolution in Niger. A military coup has overtaken the West African country of Niger. The constitution has been dissolved, all institutions suspended and the nation’s borders closed. All flights have been cancelled til August 4th…

Also pray for the safety of missionaries living in Niger.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-66320895

According to Barna Research, the majority of pastors (65%) are ‘feeling lonelier and more isolated than in recent years’. Most pastors reported feeling ‘more left out of their church community, even while providing support to that very same group of people’.

According to Lifeway Research, 75% of pastors say they are extremely stressed in their role as pastor. www2.cbn.com/news/us/new-study-reveals-pastors-are-lonelier-more-isolated

North vs South?

ESPN’s popular pre-game show “College Game Day” will feature The Tar Heels and the Gamecocks (touted as the battle of the Carolinas) in Charlotte on September 2nd. *7:30pm kick-off for the ACC / SEC showdown at Bank of America Stadium. https://trib.al/DFBdX5x

What’s up with those gas prices?? https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

A ‘surge’ in gas prices on Tuesday, marking the biggest one-day increase since last year (June 7, 2022), according to AAA. However, gas prices are much lower today than they were last summer, when they spiked above $5 dollars a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded = $3.68. NC average = $3.46

Gas Saver Tips

Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

Sources: Clark Howard via Gasbuddy.com.

‘Stuff the Bus’, the Salvation Army’s school supply drive that helps area students thru their local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs – runs now thru this Friday (July 28).

Drop off locations in Forsyth County include Walmart locations on Peter’s Creek Parkway, Hanes Mill Road, Kernersville as well as Mocksville!

Details at https://migration.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/stuff-the-bus?random=677

Donate online: https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/campaign/stuff-the-bus-2023/c497544

TRAFFIC

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem.

Fifth Street remains CLOSED between Liberty and Broad streets

due to ‘repaving’. A detour will be in place.

https://www.cityofws.org/3411/Downtown-Street-Repaving

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Above normal temperatures are expected through the Weekend

Your National Weather Service Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny…High 94

Tonight: Clear…Low 74

Friday: Sunny and Hot…High 97 (Feel like over 100 degrees)

Sneak Peak to the Weekend

Saturday: Sunny and Hot. Afternoon thunderstorm…High 97

Sunday: Sunny. Afternoon thunderstorm…High 94

