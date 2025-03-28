Friday, News for March 28, 2025

Smell smoke outside? Southwest winds will likely push smoke and hazy from those wildfires tour west (Polk County) into the Piedmont Triad today through the weekend

Increased FIRE DANGER for central NC including the Triad. The statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is still in effect. NC Forestry Service

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

MEN: The Blue Devils advancing to the Elite 8 with a late night win over Arizona.

WOMEN: Tarheels and Blue Devils play this afternoon. Tip off at 2:30pm

March Madness Food Deals include Arby, Wendy’s, KFC, Outback and Moe’s

Update: The Triad’s (three) main healthcare systems have lifted their respiratory virus visitor restrictions. Masking is optional (but recommended in certain situations).

The state health department reporting this week that the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina has reached 464 as the flu season nears its traditional March 31 ending.

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 (Wednesday activities)

Family friendly events planned through Sunday. Most are FREE to attend.

Allergy Alert: Expect ELEVATED levels of TREE and GRASS pollen through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, March 28, 2025

Anderson Center (WSSU) = Noon – 4pm

Glenn High School, Union Cross Road in Kernersville = 9:30am – 2:30pm

*During the month of March, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card!

Missions of Mercy ‘Free Adult Dental Clinic’ in High Point (March 28 -29)

Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point.

No appointment required. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open 6am Saturday morning. Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society.

Receive free dental care including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

*600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2025

Camp Caraway near Asheboro (Caraway Conference Center and Camps)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

Camp Mount Shepherd near Asheboro (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

Carolina Bible Camp (and Retreat Center) in Mocksville