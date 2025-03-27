WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Colorectal Cancer Awareness

wbfj-verne
March 27, 2025

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Dr Jason Jones, Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont (or GAP), shares more about the ‘silent cancer’ with symptoms that many people simply ignore.

Listen to our interview with Dr Jason Jones…

Screening for average-risk individuals should start at age of 45. Colorectal cancer is highly treatable with a 91% survival rate – again if caught early.

Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont (or GAP) has several locations in the Triad.

(336) 714-3518
gapgi.com/

 

Upcoming fundraiser event…
“Get Your Rear in Gear” 5K Run / Walk at Jamison Park (Winston-Salem) Saturday morning (March 29, 2025)
An awareness event put on by the ‘Colon Cancer Coalition’
donate.coloncancercoalition.org/winstonsalem

*Re-airing our 2023 interview Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 30, 2025)

