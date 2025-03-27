MLB: Interesting Ballpark Foods for 2025

MLB: The Boys of Summer have started their regular season this week. Move over classic ballpark foods, check out some of the most interesting new food ‘creations’ at ballparks around the league.

Filthy Mac Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Cajun fries, white cheddar mac and cheese, pork belly bacon and crispy onions

Warehouse Burger (Baltimore Orioles)

Two beef patties, queso and fried onions all in the same bite…on a pretzel bun?

Daddy Mac Dog (Houston Astros)

Layers of brisket, mac and cheese with fried pickles.

Polish Cannonballs (Pittsburgh Pirates)

An homage to its Polish Hill community, Pirates fans can enjoy these fried balls full of egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Celebration Cake Milkshake (Chicago White Sox)

The White Sox are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year. In honor of their birthday, how about some ice cream with cake chunks and a cookie.

Cotton Candy Fries (Toronto Blue Jays)

Fries drizzled in a ‘Toronto Blue’ sauce!

What Up Corndog (Seattle Mariners)

Honey-battered corndog, covered in a spicy, crunchy blue/green coating

Helmet Tiramisu (New York Yankees)

Simple: Tiramisu inside a mini souvenir helmet.

S’mores Quesadillas (Philadelphia Phillies)

www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/mlb-opening-day-2025-here-are-the-10-wildest-new-food-items-at-ballparks-around-the-league/