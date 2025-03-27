Thursday, News for March 27, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the HIGH range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx Expect ELEVATED levels of TREE and GRASS pollen through the weekend.

Wildfire update: Over 6,800 acres have burned so far across the western part of the state, mostly in Polk County (southeast of Asheville). Reminder: The statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is still in effect. NC Forestry Service

Post from Victory Mountain Camp about a camp in SC…

Please be in prayer for ‘Table Rock Camp & Retreat Center’ a Wesleyan youth camp located in Pickens, South Carolina. “All residents have been evacuated. The camp is safe and continues to be the command center for all fire fighters and first responders fighting (wildfires in the area)”

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Forbush Elementary School Gym in East Bend = 1pm – 6pm

South Fork Church Of Christ (Keating Drive, Winston Salem) = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform

free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors.

Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament

Sweet 16 = Duke Blue Devils VS Arizona TONIGHT 9:30p?

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 (Wednesday activities)

Family friendly events planned through Sunday. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for all events https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals,

especially those in underserved communities.

Missions of Mercy ‘Free Dental Clinic’ planned for this weekend in High Pont.

This Friday + Saturday (March 28 -29) at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. No appointment required.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info about FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org

WBFJ Happy Camper Week 2025 on WBFJ

Wanna learn more? Check out links (and interviews) to our featured Summer Camps this week on the WBFJ Morning Show – on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Camp Caraway near Asheboro (Caraway Conference Center and Camps)

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county

Camp Mount Shepherd near Asheboro (Mount Shepherd Retreat Center)

Merriwood Christian Camp in Clemmons

Carolina Bible Camp (and Retreat Center) in Mocksville

Today marks six months since Helene…

Bands of heavy rainfall and wind associated with Hurricane Helene spread into western North Carolina on the morning of September 27, 2024…

Helene caused an estimated $60 billion dollars in damage and left thousands of individuals without homes and businesses (or in need of repair).

https://ncnewsline.com/2025/03/26/signs-of-hope-and-great-need-six-months-after-hurricane-helene/

The deadline for FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina is April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

Trade War on Automobiles?

In a major trade war escalation, President Trump on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on all cars shipped to the US and on foreign-made car parts. Expect to pay more for vehicles, soon. In response to the announcement, stock prices from General Motors and Ford plunged on Wednesday. CNN

Update: The Triad’s (three) main healthcare systems have lifted their respiratory virus visitor restrictions starting today (Thursday). Masking Optional.

However, DHHS reported the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina has reached 464 as the flu season nears its traditional March 31 ending.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_03208144-9a9e-4fd1-a3af-7ee937249ee8.html?

And its opening day for Major League Baseball. (Thursday, March 27)

Move over classic ballpark foods, check out some of the most interesting new food ‘creations’ at ballparks around the league.

Filthy Mac Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Cajun fries, white cheddar mac and cheese, pork belly bacon and crispy onions

Warehouse Burger (Baltimore Orioles)

Two beef patties, queso and fried onions all in the same bite…on a pretzel bun?

Daddy Mac Dog (Houston Astros)

Layers of brisket, mac and cheese with fried pickles.

Polish Cannonballs (Pittsburgh Pirates)

An homage to its Polish Hill community, Pirates fans can enjoy these fried balls full of egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Celebration Cake Milkshake (Chicago White Sox)

The White Sox are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year. In honor of their birthday, how about some ice cream with cake chunks and a cookie.

Cotton Candy Fries (Toronto Blue Jays)

Fries drizzled in a ‘Toronto Blue’ sauce!

What Up Corndog (Seattle Mariners)

Honey-battered corndog, covered in a spicy, crunchy blue/green coating

Helmet Tiramisu (New York Yankees)

Simple: Tiramisu inside a mini souvenir helmet.

S’mores Quesadillas (Philadelphia Phillies)

www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/mlb-opening-day-2025-here-are-the-10-wildest-new-food-items-at-ballparks-around-the-league/