Wednesday Word

March 26, 2025

Spiritual Splashdown!!

By now, I’m sure you have heard that the two astronauts that were stranded in space are now safe back on earth! But what you may not have heard is Captain Butch Wilmore’s response when ask about the whole ordeal. A mission that was supposed to last only eight days, ended up enduring for nine months! Here is Captain Wilmore’s response to his long and unexpected time in space…

“My feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It’s bound in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is working out His plan, and His purposes, for His glory throughout all of humanity and how that plays into our lives is significant and important. However, that plays out, I am content because I understand that he’s at work in all things, some things are for the good. Go to Hebrews chapter 11, some things look to us to be not so good, but it’s all working out for His good for those that will believe. And that’s the answer.”

 

Through Wilmore’s trust and faith in God, he was able to maintain his peace, stability and sanity while
in space potentially abandoned. He believed the God was working all things together for His good. He didn’t understand it, but trusted God. You may not be stuck in space, but you may be stuck in a situation, even for none months or longer that makes it difficult to understand or see God “working all things together.” But I can confidently tell you that God is indeed working, even if it doesn’t seem like He is, or that you can’t see evidence of it – God is at work in your situation or circumstance if you with trust
Him by faith. And that’s the key!

 

Romans 8:28
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him,
who have been called according to his purpose.

 

Kurt

 

