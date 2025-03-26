Wednesday, News for March 26, 2025

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen moderate range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Reminder: Statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is still in place, TFN. NC Forestry Service

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Columbus County (down East) and for Polk County (south of Asheville) due to ongoing wildfires. https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/discussion/?issued=2025-03-25%2015:56:48

*Update: Two massive wildfires in Polk County still 0% contained…

www.thestokesnews.com/news/stokes-county-wildfire-50-contained/article_b01843a8-bed2-4739-b980-e21906b71618.html

With nearly 9,000 students enrolled this term, overall enrollment at Forsyth Tech has reached an 11-year high. www.forsythtech.edu

A tax filing extension for residents in two dozen states including North Carolina affected by various disasters is coming to an end…soon. Taxpayers have until May 1, 2025 to file their 2023 returns. More info at the IRS website .

FREE Tax Prep Assistance. You can get free tax assistance and tax forms at several Forsyth County Library locations. Tax filing deadline is April 15! INFO at wbfj.fm.

https://live-forsythcounty.pantheonsite.io/events/upcoming

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, March 26, 2025

East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain = 8am – 1:30pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (New Garden Rd, Greensboro)= Noon – 4pm

Walkertown Fire Department, Main Street in Walkertown = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform

free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors.

Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

Lexington Barbecue has been named the best BBQ joint in North Carolina by Southern Living. https://myfox8.com/…/lexington-barbecue-named-best-bbq…/

Forsyth Creek Week 2025 (Wednesday activities)

9am – Noon: Understanding Erosion + Sediment Control (Forsyth Ag Building)

Tour: Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (5:30pm)

4pm: Learn all about Frog Habitats (Clemmons Library)

Family friendly events planned through Sunday. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for all events https://forsythcreekweek.org/

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals, especially those in underserved communities.

Missions of Mercy ‘Free Dental Clinic’ planned for this weekend in High Pont.

This Friday + Saturday (March 28 -29) at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. No appointment required.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info about FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org