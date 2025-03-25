Tuesday, News for March 25, 2025

Nine months till Christmas 😊

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen HIGH range. Grass pollen moderate range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

As of Monday night, the wildfire along the Stokes, Rockingham county border was 95% contained. According to the NC Forestry Service, that wildfire has burned over 275 acres.

The Statewide outdoor ‘Burn Ban’ is still in place, TFN. Source: NC Forestry Service

www.thestokesnews.com/news/stokes-county-wildfire-50-contained/article_b01843a8-bed2-4739-b980-e21906b71618.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

High Point University (Slane Center on campus) = 9am – 8pm

Parkland High School in Winston-Salem = 9:30am – 2:30pm

Old Richmond Elementary School in Tobaccoville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Covenant UMC, Skeet Club Road in High Point = 1:30pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC (Stokesdale) = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

Tonight, on PBS NC: Franklin Graham will be the guest on ‘Side by Side’

with Dr Nido Qubein (NEE doe – KOO-bain) this evening (7pm) on PBS NC.

*Franklin Graham is the President of Samaritan’s Purse AND the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Nido Qubein is president of High Point University.

Anyone may catch up on the series hosted by Dr. Qubein on the PBS NC website or by downloading the free PBS app.

Forsyth Creek Week 2025

*Today: Fishing: Knot Tying class at Salem Lake Park = 6-7pm

Family friendly events planned through Sunday. Most are FREE to attend.

Visit the Forsyth Creek Week website for all events https://forsythcreekweek.org/

*Follow the Forsyth Creek Week Facebook page for weather-related reschedules.

Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro has been acquired by Herschend Family Entertainment, the company that owns Dollywood and other attractions.

Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe has a long (local) 40 year history. The park first opened in 1984 as “Aqua Gardens”. The name was changed to Emerald Pointe back in 1986.

Wet N’ Wild was added to the name in 2000 after the park was bought by a New York-based company. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/business/greensboro-wet-n-wild-emerald-pointe-bought-by-dollywood-owner/83-0ade70a0-b3c9-437a-a81d-f2a28dee7c3d

Jones Strawberry Farm (located in Pfafftown) posting a (sad) update…

“This past year has been a really tough one for us. First a fungus killed a large portion of our suppliers strawberry plants which prevented us from planting strawberries this year, Our sub-contractor that designs and cuts our corn maze downsized due to family medical issues. And now all 10,000 of our tulip bulbs were destroyed by deer despite having protection from them.

So, to recap, no strawberries, no corn maze and no tulips for this year…”

*Remember to PRAY for all of our local farms…

Access to dental care remains a significant challenge for many individuals, especially those in underserved communities.

Missions of Mercy ‘Free Dental Clinic’ planned for this weekend in High Pont.

This Friday + Saturday (March 28 -29) at Williams Memorial CME Church on Triangle Lake Road in High Point. Doors will open at 6am each day. No appointment required.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re an adult in need of dental care, don’t miss your chance to receive free dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions by licensed dentists.

Hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society. *600 to 800 adults will be helped over the two days.

*For more info about FREE Dental Clinic, go to www.ncdentalfoundation.org

Deadline approaching: FEMA’s ‘individual assistance’ for Helene recovery in North Carolina has been extended to April 7, 2025. *Assistance is available to people in 39 North Carolina counties including several counties in the Piedmont Triad.

Contact FEMA by calling 919-629-3857 (Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm)

Find a FEMA disaster recovery center near you: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

Additional deadlines related to Helene assistance on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2025/03/10/fema-extends-helene-deadline-at-request-of-gov–stein

The head of the US Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, has resigned – one month after he said that he was stepping down. The former Greensboro businessman served in the position for five (long) years. https://www.wxii12.com/article/louis-dejoy-resigns-postmaster-general/64279060

Lexington police are still searching for the person who shot a 19-year-old woman in the back while she was sitting at a picnic table at Finch Park Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later released. Anyone with information, please call Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.

Monday was World Tuberculosis Day, a global public health campaign to build awareness about (TB).

TB – a lung disease that is often accompanied by a hacking cough – is the leading infectious cause of death around the world, outpaced only by COVID-19 during the first three years of the pandemic.

March 2025: A large tuberculosis (TB) outbreak, with over 60 active cases, has spread across the Kansas City metro area. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/tuberculosis-was-once-a-disease-in-decline-but-a-resurgence-in-cases-has-health-officials-puzzled

Long time radio personality Delilah will receive an Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation on April 7th. The award “recognizes Delilah’s trailblazing history of excellence in broadcasting”

BIO: Delilah is the most-listened-to-woman on U.S. radio with a weekly listening audience of more than 8 million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations nationwide. Delilah just celebrated 50 years of radio broadcasting last year and has hosted her current program format since 1984.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/legendary-radio-personality-delilah-to-receive-labf-insight-award/article_cf2b3f2f-2f9b-4c04-8a76-a1c92ca5283b.html#7.

Job 13:15 “Though He slay me, yet will I trust in Him” is one of the Bible verses that Delilah has mentioned through some of her most difficult times.

https://www.jesuscalling.com/podcast/the-joy-of-spreading-love-one-heart-at-a-time-delilah-and-gary-thomas/